Kerala police strengthen probe on three cops leaking information to terror outfit

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Kerala police have strengthened the probe into the issue of three policemen with its Munnar police station leaking confidential information to an extremist outfit a week ago. Munnar DySP KR Manoj, who is investigating the case, submitted a report to the Idukki SP R Karupppasamy seeking a detailed investigation of the alarming issue on Tuesday.

Manoj had collected the mobile phones of the cops and handed over them to the Cyber Cell last week. It is learnt the police have got information substantiating the allegation hence the official had requested a detailed investigation on the issue.

An investigation was launched by the Munnar DySP based on the direction given by Idukki SP Karuppasamy after various intelligence agencies found that the cops from the police station had leaked confidential information collected by the police to an extremist organization.

It is learnt that an official working with the data entry section at the Munnar station had leaked the data while two others are also involved in the crime.

The Munnar incident comes two months after PK Anas, a civil police officer at the Karimannoor police station near Thodupuzha in Idukki was terminated from service for leaking confidential information to SDPI, a political outfit of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Anas leaked information on RSS workers to SDPI, an internal probe by the Kerala police found.

Among the three cops facing the allegation, one official was transferred to the Mullaperiyar police station in Idukki on May 21 (Saturday).

However, Manoj told The New Indian Express that the transfer has no connection with the investigation progressing and was part of the general transfer held across the state. "The investigation is progressing the issue and if the officials are found guilty at the end of the probe, department-level action will be taken against the alleged cops," he said.