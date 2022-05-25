STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PFI disowns child’s ‘hate slogan’, says it was against RSS

PFI has disowned the controversial ‘hate slogan’ raised by a boy during the rally of the organisation in Alappuzha on May 21.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Hate Speech

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: PFI has disowned the controversial ‘hate slogan’ raised by a boy during the rally of the organisation in Alappuzha on May 21. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, PFI state president C P Muhammad Basheer, however, denied the allegation that the slogan was against certain communities. 
Basheer said the slogan was not part of the printed ones distributed by the PFI to those who participated in the rally. “A few lines in the slogan were inappropriate but it was not against any community as being alleged by the Sangh Parivar,” he said. “This will become clear if the slogan is examined in its entirety.

But some media selected the version edited by the Sangh Parivar,” the PFI leader said. Basheer said the Sangh Parivar and a section of the media are conducting a smear campaign using the slogan as a cover. 
PFI also resented registering a case in the incident saying that the police have shown undue haste in acting in the incident while going soft on continuous hate campaigns by others. The PFI has decided to hold protest meetings in all districts against the ‘move by the police to silence criticism against the RSS.’

Activist arrested
Alappuzha: The Alappuzha South police on Tuesday arrested a PFI activist in connection with the ‘hate slogan.’ Station house officer S Arun said that the arrested is Anzar Najeeb, a native of Erattupetta, Kottayam. He had carried the child, who raised the ‘hate slogan’ during the rally, on his shoulder. “We have also taken Navas Vandanam, district president of PFI, into custody.  

Based on the complaint of Abhibhashaka Parishad, an organisation of lawyers, a case was registered under Section 153 A of the IPC. PFI district secretary Mujeeb has been named as another accused in the case. We could not yet identify the child and his parents,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI Alappuzha RSS hate speech
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp