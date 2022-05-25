Vismaya's mother to approach higher court for life imprisonment for Kiran

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Vismaya’s mother Sajitha has said she is unhappy with the verdict. “He (S Kiran Kumar) was to be awarded life imprisonment for the act he committed against my daughter. We will go for appeal in the higher court,” she added.

Meanwhile, Vismaya’s father Thrivikraman Nair, who arrived in the court in the car gifted to Kiran as dowry, said he is satisfied with the court’s verdict. “I always leave a seat vacant as her soul resides in this car,” he said. Thanking the prosecution and investigation team, he said the verdict has send out a strong message to the society.

Before leaving the court, Thrivikraman said the legal fight has not yet ended as many others including Kiran’s family members are involved in this act. “Hence, we’ll continue our legal fight to bring them before the law,” he added.

Meanwhile, special public prosecutor G Mohanraj said based on the pieces of evidence collected, the involvement of Kiran’s parents in harassing Vismaya for dowry was not confirmed. “There are others whose involvement is evident and will be proved in further investigation. Also, the defence made a major effort to influence some of the witnesses but failed,” said the prosecution.

The digital evidence traced with the help of the cyber cell and forensic experts were crucial. His own phone call recordings traced by the cyber department revealed his brutal act against his wife, said one of the investigation officers in the case. Of about four lakh recordings retrieved from his phone, around 120 call recordings were submitted as evidence before the court.