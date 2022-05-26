STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor abduction case: Govt always with survivor, doubts she will stand by her charges, DGP to Kerala HC

Published: 26th May 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dileep appearing before special investigation team for interrogation at Aluva Police Club on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Wednesday made it clear that it has been providing all support to the survivor of the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case and said the issues arising now should not be politicised. “There are some allegations and counter-allegations. We merely ask that this may not be made political, that is all,” submitted Director-General of Prosecution (DGP) T A Shaji on behalf of the state government.

The state made the submission on a petition filed by the survivor alleging political interference in the case.
The DGP said the government’s stated stand is that it would provide all sorts of support to the survivor to ensure justice for her. “It’s everybody’s case that she should be rendered justice. There is no quarrel with that. The survivor has all along been taken into confidence. From the very moment the second special public prosecutor resigned, I was asked to suggest the name of a special prosecutor in this case. I got specific instructions from none other than the chief minister himself to find out a special prosecutor with integrity and credentials. There was also a direction that the victim’s confidence should also be taken into consideration,” said the DGP. 

The very next day, the police officer contacted her and asked her to suggest a name. This was months back. But, they could not find a person. “Subsequently, pressure was mounted on us. Two days back, the victim approached the prosecution through her lawyer and suggested a name. Soon after, we ascertained the credentials of that person and made a proposal to the government. But in the public domain, the news is spreading in another way,” said the DGP. The DGP added, “I believe that the survivor has absolutely no reason to disbelieve the probe and she will not stand by the assertion in the petition. I am not accusing the lawyer appearing for her, but we have every reason to think that the survivor would not stand with the allegation. So, they have to withdraw that statement in the petition.”  To this, the court said, “You can’t ask them to withdraw but you can answer it.”

Meanwhile, the court declined the prosecution’s oral request to extend the time limit given till May 30 to complete further probe, saying that the deadline was fixed by another judge. “I cannot extend the time limit,” held the judge.

Justice Ziyad Rehman A A also directed the petitioner to implead the accused persons in the petition.  The prosecution further sought a directive to the trial court to file a report regarding the petition seeking to examine the possible leaking of the visuals from the memory card kept in its custody. The court directed the prosecution to file a statement in response to the petition of the survivor. 

