Hate speech: Sloganeering child’s house traced to Palluruthy, probe on to identify trainers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Thursday traced the residence of the boy who was seen raising provocative slogans sitting on the shoulders of a man at a PFI rally in Alappuzha to Palluruthy in Kochi. Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju told reporters more details cannot be divulged at the moment.

The Kochi City police have passed on the details to the Alappuzha police where a case was registered in connection with the incident, said an officer.

A police team from Alappuzha is camping in Kochi to collect information regarding the boy and his parents. The minor’s parents will most likely be arrested for instigating him to deliver such provocative slogans, the officer said.

In the remand report on the accused who have already been arrested in connection with the incident, the police had hinted about a conspiracy, submitting that the minor received training to chant slogans. “We have launched a detailed probe to identify the people who trained the boy to deliver such provocative slogans,” said a police officer.