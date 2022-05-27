STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hate speech: Sloganeering child’s house traced to Palluruthy, probe on to identify trainers

A police team from Alappuzha is camping in Kochi to collect information regarding the boy and his parents.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Hate Speech

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Thursday traced the residence of the boy who was seen raising provocative slogans sitting on the shoulders of a man at a PFI rally in Alappuzha to Palluruthy in Kochi. Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju told reporters more details cannot be divulged at the moment.

The Kochi City police have passed on the details to the Alappuzha police where a case was registered in connection with the incident, said an officer.

A police team from Alappuzha is camping in Kochi to collect information regarding the boy and his parents. The minor’s parents will most likely be arrested for instigating him to deliver such provocative slogans, the officer said.

In the remand report on the accused who have already been arrested in connection with the incident, the police had hinted about a conspiracy, submitting that the minor received training to chant slogans. “We have launched a detailed probe to identify the people who trained the boy to deliver such provocative slogans,” said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hate speech PFI
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp