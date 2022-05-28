STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre announces telecom package for Lakshadweep

With this, Lakshadweep’s bandwidth is set to increase to 100 gbps from the available bandwidth of 1.71 gbps. 

Published: 28th May 2022 06:35 AM

Internet;mobile phones

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Department of Telecom, Union Ministry of Communications, has given approval for a development package for Lakshadweep that includes the installation of 18 new 4G mobile tower sites, upgrading of 19 existing 2G sites to 4G services and laying of 225 km of optical fibre for providing FTTH (Fibre to the Home) connection in the islands. 

After the implementation of the telecom development package at an estimated cost of `61 crore, the entire Lakshadweep will have enhanced mobile network connectivity and capacity to provide optical fibre to every home. “This will be a dream come true for the residents of Lakshadweep,” an official release said here. The new telecom infrastructure will be a major boost to the administration in providing better network connectivity and IT-based services for the local population, it said.

 As a special project especially for the UT of Lakshadweep, the central government has approved the Kochi-Lakshadweep submarine optical fibre connectivity project which is scheduled to be completed by October 2023. With this, Lakshadweep’s bandwidth is set to increase to 100 gbps from the available bandwidth of 1.71 gbps. 

