Singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage, dies

He is a native of Edava in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:49 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Veteran singer Edava Basheer, a popular face in the stage show circuits of Malayalam music industry, is no more. The 78-year-old singer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee show of Alappuzha-based Blue Diamond orchestra troupe on Saturday. He was rushed to a private hospital at Cherthala after he collapsed, but his life could not be saved. He is a native of Edava in Thiruvananthapuram.

