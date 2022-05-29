Singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage, dies

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Veteran singer Edava Basheer, a popular face in the stage show circuits of Malayalam music industry, is no more. The 78-year-old singer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee show of Alappuzha-based Blue Diamond orchestra troupe on Saturday. He was rushed to a private hospital at Cherthala after he collapsed, but his life could not be saved. He is a native of Edava in Thiruvananthapuram.