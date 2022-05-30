'Allow religious education after 18', says Kerala professor whose palm was chopped for blasphemy

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The government should consider banning religious teaching to children till they reach 18 years, said Prof TJ Joseph, whose palm was chopped by extremists for alleged blasphemy.

Addressing a programme organised by the rationalist group of Essence Global here on Sunday, he said such a move is essential to stop indoctrination of children. "We have heard a boy shouting controversial slogans in Alappuzha recently. It is said that the slogan was taught to the boy by someone else, but the kid could have raised the slogan on his own," he said.

Joseph said the situation in the state has changed for the worse since he was attacked in 2010. At that time, only a few religious sections were fanatical. Now, everyone in Kerala has become aggressive, he added. Sister Lucy Kalappura, who was ousted from Franciscan Clarist Congregation in Mananthavady, said she will continue the legal fight against her dismissal till she gets justice.

The fight is not an individual one, but it is for all those who are facing similar treatment from the Church. Sr Lucy said she was denied the basic right as a citizen in the country. “I could have escaped the oppression by leaving the congregation.

But there are many like me who are suffocating and they should also get justice,” she said. Askar Ali, who recently announced that he had left Islam, said he will approach the government seeking legal remedies to check the sexual harassment at madrassas and other Islamic educational institutions.