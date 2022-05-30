CM Pinarayi Vijayan attends Kerala Police veterinarian's retirement programme

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It's not usual that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attends a sendoff function of a government official who is retiring from service. There was an exception on Sunday as Pinarayi attended the retirement felicitation programme of Dr LJ Lowrance, senior veterinarian and assistant director (veterinary) of the mounted police unit of the Kerala Police, held by the Kerala Veterinarians' Service Association (KVSA) at Hotel Mascot here.

Pinarayi is a pet parent of six-year-old Robin, a black Labrador, who has been cared for by Dr Lowrance.

When almost all top state leaders of the CPM were in Thrikkakara on the last day of the campaigning, Pinarayi ensured that he stayed back in the capital city so that he could attend the felicitation programme in person and not via video conference.

A police official on condition of anonymity told The New Indian Express that Pinarayi attended Dr Lowrance’s farewell function on the recommendation of his grandson, Ishan. The CM had not attended the sendoff function of even his former trusted lieutenant and former state police chief Loknath Behera.

Dr Lowarnce had revolutionised the state police's K9 squad. He was instrumental in bringing Belgian Malinois and Beagle breeds into the squad besides indigenous breeds like Chippipara, Kanni and Mudhol Hound. This was emulated by police forces across the country and the state’s K9 squad reaped several national medals.

On Sunday, when Pinarayi said "I am seeing all of you (KVSA) through the eyes of Dr Lowrance", it conveyed the camaraderie the duo shares. Pinarayi handed over lifetime achievement awards to Dr Lowrance, elephant health expert Dr PB Giridas and Ernakulam district animal husbandry officer Dr Baby Joseph during the function.