Double line traffic on Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayamkulam railway section begins

KOTTAYAM : Ending a two-decade-long wait, the double line traffic on the rail track in the Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayamkulam section formally commenced on Sunday night. Tirunelveli-bound Palaruvi Express from Palakkad was the first train to run on the new track after the completion of the 16.7-km stretch between Ettumanoor and Chingavanam.

With this the entire track in Kerala via Kottayam has been doubled except for 1.2 km. The work for the doubling of rail lines south of Ernakulam started in 2001. At first, the railway authorities sanctioned doubling of lines between Ernakulam and Mulathuruthi.

Later approval was given in different phases for doubling of lines in Mulanthuruthy-Kuruppanthara, Chingavanam-Kuruppanthara, Chengannur-Chingavanam, Mavelikkara- Chengannur and Kayamkulam-Mavelikkara sections.

Though work got delayed in all stretches, the 26-km Kuruppanthara-Chingavanam sector was the last one to be completed. It took 15 years for completion after getting approval in 2007. Problems related to land acquisition, endless litigations and technical issues forced the railways to revise the deadline several times.

With the completion of the double line track, the practice of holding trains in stations for crossing will come to an end. "Now, the efficiency of the trains will be increased. With the issuance of a new railway time table by October, we hope that trains can save up to 30-45 minutes in the travel between Ernakulam and Kayamkulam via Kottayam," said Thomas Chazhikadan MP.

Facelift for Kottayam station

With the doubling of the track, Kottayam railway station has got a facelift. The Kottayam station will now have six platforms (Platform 1 to 6) and a sub-platform 1-A as a terminus for passenger trains and MEMU. The sixth platform will be for goods trains.

"Kottayam and Nemom Terminuses were approved in the 2011 Railway Budget. Kottayam can now become a terminal station if a pit line is constructed in Chingavanam. By the time, trains can be commenced from Kottayam on 'Platform Return' basis," said Thomas Simon, general secretary, Western Indian Passengers’ Association.

