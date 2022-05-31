STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
250 VHP women’s wing members booked for carrying sword at rally in Kerala

Sreekumar said cases have been registered against the participants of the rally for unlawful assembly, rioting and using arms.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

The rally taken out by members of Durga Vahini at Keezharoor in Thiruvananthapuram where swords were brandished | VIDEO GRAB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Aryancode police have registered cases under non-bailable sections against 250 members of Durga Vahini, the women’s wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), for carrying swords during a rally here, the video of which went viral.

The Durga Vahini members brandished the swords during the rally they took out at Keezharoor, which falls under Kattakkada police sub-division on May 22, following their training programme at Saraswathy Vidyalaya school. Aryancode SHO P Sreekumar said about 15 women and girls — in the 15-35 age category — from each district took part in the rally. Sreekumar said the organisers had informed the police about the residential training camp, but did not seek permission to conduct the public march.

The visuals of women carrying swords amid sloganeering had brought embarrassment to the police, who are already under criticism following the Alappuzha incident, where a minor boy was allegedly found raising provocative slogans during a march taken out by the Popular Front of India.

Sreekumar said cases have been registered against the participants of the rally for unlawful assembly, rioting and using arms. Meanwhile, police sources said the organisers of the event, which include leaders of the VHP and the Durga Vahini, will also be booked. As per the preliminary probe, some of those who carried swords are minors.

