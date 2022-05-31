STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bobittising case: Crime Branch to file chargesheets against godman, girl, her lover

Gangeshananda was bobbitised on the night of May 19, 2017 at the house of the law student in Thiruvananthapuram.

Swamy Gangeshananda

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch will file chargesheet against Swamy Gangeshananda for allegedly raping a law student, while the law student and her lover will be chargesheeted separately for bobittising Gangeshananda. The decision was taken on the basis of the legal opinion received by Crime Branch SP Prasanthan Kani B K, who had investigated both the cases. The Advocate General’s office had suggested filing chargesheets in both the cases.

Gangeshananda was bobbitised on the night of May 19, 2017 at the house of the law student in Thiruvananthapuram. The girl had initially complained that she attacked Swamy when he tried to sexually assault her. Following this, Swamy was booked for rape and arrested. The girl later retracted her statement and said she neither attacked Swami nor he tried to sexually assault her. 

Swamy too backtracked from his earlier statement that he himself had sliced his genitals and deposed that someone attacked him when he was asleep. Later, based on Swamy’s complaint the Crime Branch reinvestigated the case and found that the law student had conspired with her lover Ayyappadas to mutilate him. The Crime Branch had forwarded the evidence and details of the case to the AG’s office for legal opinion.

