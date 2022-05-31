STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UPSC aspirants from Kerala put up impressive show

Dilip K Kainikkara, who hails from Changanassery, was the state topper with an all-India rank of 21.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Candidates from Kerala registered have an impressive performance. According to a list released by the Kerala State Civil Services Academy, 25 candidates from the state cleared the examination of whom three figured in the top 100. Media reports, however, said nine Keralites found a place in the top 100.

Dilip K Kainikkara, who hails from Changanassery, was the state topper with an all-India rank of 21. While Kannur native Alfred O V bagged the 57th rank, Akhil V Menon of Irinjalakuda was placed 66th. Kiran P B from Thiruvananthapuram bagged the 100th rank.

Other top-ranked candidates from Kerala are Roja S Rajan (108), C B Rex (111), Sam Varghese (134), Arjun Unnikrishnan (145), P K Siddharth Ramkumar (189) and Sreekumar Ravindrakumar (192). “After spending three years in the corporate world, I developed a sort of disconnect with the sector. I wanted to work at the grassroot level and do something for our people,” Dilip told TNIE.

Alfred attributed success to hard work. “Even a person who has not studied in a top-ranked school or is not an IIT-IIM material can crack the examination, provided he puts in enough hard work,” said Alfred.

Dilip had quit his lucrative corporate job

Dilip P Kainikkara could have continued with his high-paying corporate job but the urge to do something worthwhile saw him pursue Civil Services.  

