CM Pinarayi Vijayan springs surprise on Chandy’s 79th b’day

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: AIling former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who turned 79 on Monday, was planning to spend a quiet day with family. However, the man of the masses could not stop his followers and well-wishers from across Kerala, including celebrities, from visiting Aluva guest house and wishing him.

The biggest surprise came in the evening when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on his predecessor to extend birthday greetings. Pinarayi, who had been in Delhi for the CPM central committee meeting, flew to Kochi and reached the guest house around 6.15 pm.

There, he draped a shawl on Chandy. The CM also spent a few minutes with the Congress leader and his family, including wife Mariamma, daughter Maria Oommen and son Chandy Oommen, before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram. He later tweeted: “Happy birthday Shri Oommen Chandy.” A picture of the duo at the guest house was posted with the tweet.

No issues other than a throat problem: Chandy

Chandy has been staying at the guest house for the past few days as he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital nearby. The two-time CM and the longest-serving MLA in Kerala assembly will leave for Germany for further treatment, once the date of appointment at the hospital there is finalised.

Earlier in the day, actor Mammootty, Speaker A N Shamseer, businessman and Lulu Group founder Yussufali M A, among others, visited the Congress leader to wish him. Chandy has been avoiding birthday celebrations since October 31, 1984, as Indira Gandhi was assassinated on the day. He has not cut a cake since and was not planning to change that on Monday despite requests from party workers. However, not wanting to disappoint his followers, who had come in droves to wish him, Chandy let Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath cut the cake.

Anwar Sadath said Oommen Chandy was with his family at Aluva guest house on his birthday.“We came with a cake and asked him to cut it, but he said he was not in the habit of doing it. He refused despite repeated requests. However, with his silent consent, I cut the cake and shared it with Chandy sir’s family and everyone. I consider it a rare blessing,” Anwar said.

Chandy later told reporters: “After 1984, I have not engaged in any celebrations on my birthday. This time too it was the same. I have had a problem with my throat since 2015 and lost my voice three times. However, I got it back following treatment. This time though it has not happened. So, I am going to Germany for treatment once we get the appointment. I am not experiencing any other health problems.”

