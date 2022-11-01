Kerala techie to play key role in FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: As fans get ready to watch World Cup football matches to be staged in Qatar from November 20, people of Kasaragod have more to cheer about as Nabeeh Rasheed, of Thrikkarippur, plays a key role in this cup, but not as a player.

Nabeeh Rasheed

Nabeeh, a 28-year-old computer professional, will work as the CAFM (Computer-Aided Facilities Management) /help desk manager for supreme committee of FIFA, delivery support to the World Cup.

The committee will manage the host nation’s plans and operations. Nabeeh works as a manager in the division that maintains eight stadiums of the World Cup, training site, turf nursery and all venues, including official and non-official sites.

KASARGOD: As fans get ready to watch World Cup football matches to be staged in Qatar from November 20, people of Kasaragod have more to cheer about as Nabeeh Rasheed, of Thrikkarippur, plays a key role in this cup, but not as a player. Nabeeh RasheedNabeeh, a 28-year-old computer professional, will work as the CAFM (Computer-Aided Facilities Management) /help desk manager for supreme committee of FIFA, delivery support to the World Cup. The committee will manage the host nation’s plans and operations. Nabeeh works as a manager in the division that maintains eight stadiums of the World Cup, training site, turf nursery and all venues, including official and non-official sites.