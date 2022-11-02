Byju's not to close down its Kerala centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The employees of Byju's Think and Learn (p) Ltd could heave a sigh of relief with the company's management deciding to continue its operations in Technopark. The decision was taken after discussions between the chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan and Byju Raveendran, CEO and founder of Byju's.

The state labour department has also convened a meeting with company representatives and employees on Wednesday to retain the employees who were earlier told to resign. The company representatives also promised to the employees that all the sacked employees would be reinstated. The meeting was led by Labour commissioner K Vasuki.



According to Prathidwani, the welfare organisation for the employees in Technopark, the meeting was a success and the company representatives said that the development centre would continue its operations and all the employees who were told to resign would be reinstated.

In a statement, the company spokesperson said the company has decided to relook at the restructuring plans and continue its development centre in the Technopark office. Byju Raveendran in his conversation with the Chief Minister said that the case of Trivandrum centre and its staff came to his notice quite late and only after the global restructuring plan was rolled out.

"Kerala is the place where my roots are. "The Chief Minister and I had a discussion on this and we have decided to continue our operations in the Thiruvananthapuram development centre without any changes, " Byju said. The 140 employees, who were initially given the option to relocate to Bengaluru, will now continue in the Thiruvananthapuram development centre itself.



Byju’s has a significant presence in Kerala with 3000 employees and 11 offices. The company continues to remain highly invested in the state and its growth. The company will add three more offices in the state this financial year, taking the total number to 14 and increasing the number of employees in Kerala from 3,000 to nearly 3,600, the statement said.

Earlier, more than 170 employees in Technopark centre were told to resign without issuing any prior notice.

