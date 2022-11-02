Home States Kerala

CPM, BJP leaders share venue against Vizhinjam port protest

Protestors trying to create terror by burning boats and nets, says minister Sivankutty

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Local residents from Vizhinjam take out a Long March from Mulloor to Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram demanding the state government’s intervention to expedite the port work | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM and BJP leaders shared the same venue to extend support to the movement to end the ongoing coastal protest against Vizhinjam port project, in Thiruvan-anthapuram. The support came from CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan and BJP district secretary V V Rajesh, during a march organised by the Action Council in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday. It is for the first time that the leaders shared the same venue on the issue even though both parties had independently announced their support to the project earlier.

Anavoor said the CPM would support all peaceful protests against the anti-port protest. “No government can stop the port project. Those behind the protest against the project know the reality. The government has agreed to pay the rent for families that lost their houses in coastal erosion. So far the rent for 134 families has been handed over,” he said.

He said the protest led by the Latin Church was aimed at creating a riot in Vizhinjam as both government, people and the court are against their protest. BJP leader Rajesh said that there was a possibility of a riot in the area.

“Vizhinjam port is a joint project by the Centre and the state. We will extend all support to make the port a reality,” he said. General Education Minister V Sivankutty, in a separate function, said that the Vizhinjam protestors were trying to foment a riot.

According to him, the protestors were trying to create terror by burning boats and nets. He accused them of dragging the former archbishop Soosa Pakiam, who is undergoing treatment, to the protest. The minister warned that the protestors will be responsible if the health of the pontiff worsens. Vicar General of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, Eugine H Pereira,  however, said that there were concerted attempts to destabilise the protest of fishermen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM BJP Vizhinjam port Vizhinjam protest
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp