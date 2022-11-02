Use of force may result in bloodshed: Vizhinjam police tells Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vizhinjam police on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that if force is used to end the anti-port agitation, it may result in bloodshed or even loss of lives. Hence, the police have not resorted to such an action to avoid casualties. The court said the state cannot continue to non-comply with its order granting police protection at the port site, fearing a violent protest. The police made the submission in response to the petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd seeking protection against agitators. The counsel for the protesters said there is no obstruction at the entrance or the exit of the project site and appropriate steps will be taken to remove any such barriers. The court posted the case on November 7.