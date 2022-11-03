Home States Kerala

Kerala’s Santosh Trophy-winning team member MO Jose passes away

Jose represented India at the Under-19 level and was included in the squad that toured South Korea, Iran, and Hong Kong.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MO Jose, 77, a member of the Kerala football team that won the Santhosh trophy for the first time in 1973, passed away on Wednesday. He breathed his last at a hospital in Kochi, where he had been undergoing treatment for liver ailment. 

A native of Chalakudy in Thrissur, he captained the Kerala football team in 1972.  He was also a member of the golden 1973 Kerala team captained by Mani that clinched the first Santhosh trophy for the state defeating favourites Railways in the final held at Maharaja’s Stadium, Ernakulam. 

Jose represented India at the Under-19 level and was included in the squad that toured South Korea, Iran, and Hong Kong. He played as a defender and midfielder during his football career. He played for the public sector FACT and retired as its corporate office administration manager. 

He is survived by wife Rosily, son Anto Jose, daughter Manju Biju, and son-in-law Biju. The funeral will be held at St Mary’s Forane Church, Chalakudy, at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Santosh Trophy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp