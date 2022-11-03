Kerala’s Santosh Trophy-winning team member MO Jose passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MO Jose, 77, a member of the Kerala football team that won the Santhosh trophy for the first time in 1973, passed away on Wednesday. He breathed his last at a hospital in Kochi, where he had been undergoing treatment for liver ailment.

A native of Chalakudy in Thrissur, he captained the Kerala football team in 1972. He was also a member of the golden 1973 Kerala team captained by Mani that clinched the first Santhosh trophy for the state defeating favourites Railways in the final held at Maharaja’s Stadium, Ernakulam.

Jose represented India at the Under-19 level and was included in the squad that toured South Korea, Iran, and Hong Kong. He played as a defender and midfielder during his football career. He played for the public sector FACT and retired as its corporate office administration manager.

He is survived by wife Rosily, son Anto Jose, daughter Manju Biju, and son-in-law Biju. The funeral will be held at St Mary’s Forane Church, Chalakudy, at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

