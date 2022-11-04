CPM, CITU unhappy over Kerala govt's retirement age fiasco

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section within the CPM and the CITU leaderships are unhappy over the government decision to raise the retirement age in state-run PSUs to 60, as the order was issued without discussions in the party or front. CPM state secretary M V Govindan had on Wednesday revealed to TNIE that the government order was issued without holding discussions with the party.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Govindan said the government chose to freeze its decision, as no discussions were held in the party regarding the same. Later the chief minister took the initiative and the cabinet amended its stance accordingly.

A day after the government froze the decision to enhance the retirement age, there are indications that the resentment within the party and its trade union may figure in discussions at the three-day CPM state meet to begin on Friday. The party state secretariat and state committee meetings are most likely to discuss the matter.

A section within the party and CITU feel that the order should have been issued after detailed discussions. “The CITU leaders in various PSUs have a different opinion about the government constituting the committee and issuing the order unifying the pay in various PSUs. They wanted the final order to be issued after detailed discussions with trade unions. The government decided to freeze the retirement age decision after they informed the government about their stance,” said sources.

The INTUC has urged the government not to implement the decisions regarding PSUs in a hurry. In a letter to the chief minister, INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan said though the decision to increase the retirement age was welcome, several other decisions that were taken along with the same, are sure to evoke protests from several corners. The government should hold talks with the trade unions and their suggestions should be incorporated while implementing the same, he said. Meanwhile CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran justified the government’s decision. Responding to the media, Kanam said there’s nothing unusual in government revising the order.

