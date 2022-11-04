Home States Kerala

New species of honey bee spotted after 200 years in Western Ghats

The propagation of the new species could facilitate large-scale production of high-quality honey, he added. 

Published: 04th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

The new species of honey bee Apis karinjodian, discovered in Western Ghats | Special Arrangement

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a discovery that could open up avenues for large-scale production of high-quality honey, researchers from the state have discovered a new species of honey bee that is endemic to the Western Ghats. The species, discovered after a gap of over 200 years, has been named Apis karinjodian, with the common name, ‘Indian black honey bee’.

The honey bee last discovered from India was Apis indica which was identified in 1798 by Fabricius. The latest finding has been published in the September issue of the journal ‘Entomon’. The discovery has increased the species of honey bees in the world to 11.

The research was carried out by a team consisting of Shanas S, Assistant Professor at Kerala Agricultural University’s Integrated Farming Systems Research Station (IFSRS), Karamana;  Anju Krishnan G, a PhD research scholar from Zoology department of SN College, Cherthala, and Dr Mashhoor K from EMEA College of Arts and Science, Malappuram.

Cavity nesting honey bees are used in India for commercial honey production. The research has also given a new direction to apiculture in the country by proving that there are three species of cavity-nesting honey bees in India  - Apis indica, Apis cerana and the newly discovered Apis karinjodian.

“What is notable is the ability of the Indian black honey bee to produce higher quantities of honey which is thicker and consistent,” Shanas told TNIE. Currently, farmers have been complaining of high moisture content of above 25% in the honey produced by bees of the Apis indica species. According to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), moisture content of above 20% in honey is not permissible.

“In order to reduce the water content, the honey is heated which leads to  change in the colour, texture and loss of nutrients. However, the thicker honey produced by the newly discovered species, with low water content, does not require such processes and hence, the natural goodness is retained,” Shanas explained. The propagation of the new species could facilitate large-scale production of high-quality honey, he added.   

The distribution of Apis karinjodian ranges from the central Western Ghats and Nilgiris to the southern Western Ghats, covering the states of Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu. The species has been classified as Near Threatened (NT) in Kerala based on the IUCN Red List Categories and Criteria, an easily and widely understood system for classifying species at high-risk of global extinction.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Western Ghats Honey Bee
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp