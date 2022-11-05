Sharon murder case: Greeshma sent to police custody for seven days

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFMC) Court here sent Greeshma, accused of murdering her friend Sharon Raj, to police custody for seven days. The court accepted the prosecution’s demand that Greeshma’s custody was required for seven days to collect evidence. The court also remanded Greeshma’s mother and uncle, who are accused of destroying evidence, in police custody for four days.

