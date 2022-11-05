Home States Kerala

Tvm Mayor's 'letter' to CPM leadership seeking candidates for contractual appointments kicks up row

Incidentally, the request for the list of candidates was made in the Mayor's official letter pad. 

Published: 05th November 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor S Arya Rajendran landed in a soup after a letter purportedly sent by her to the CPM district secretary, Anavoor Nagappan asking for suitable candidates from the party for contractual appointments in the corporation kicked up a row. Incidentally, the request for the list of candidates was made in the Mayor's official letter pad. 

Meanwhile, the mayor denied sending such a letter. Anavoor Nagappan also denied receiving such a communication from the city mayor. Both the UDF and the BJP are all set to begin a protest against the governing council, demanding immediate resignation.

The letter being circulated on social media includes a list of posts and vacancies.

As per the letter being circulated on social media, the mayor asked for the contractual appointment of 295 vacancies for daily wages to various posts of urban primary health centres. The letter dated November 1 also includes a list of posts and the number of vacancies. The letter stated that the applications from the candidates would be accepted online. She also sought the district secretary to get the priority list of candidates and mentioned the last date for accepting applications as November 16.

The mayor, who is in New Delhi, has only responded that she is not responsible for the letter. She said that she would verify it and respond to it in detail. According to Anavoor Nagappan, this letter could be forged. "I have come to know about the letter only through the media. So I will talk with the mayor and take steps accordingly," Nagappan told reporters on Saturday.

