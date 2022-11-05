Which theyyam? When, where? Kannur DTPC directory to answer all

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Traditional art forms of Kerala have always been a big attraction not only to foreign tourists, but also domestic visitors. However, a lack of proper information on the date, time and venue has always been a worry. But that is going change soon in Kannur at least with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) bringing out a directory with all details, especially of theyyam.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls seeking information about theyyam which is held from November to March. There is no single site that provides all needed information. Providing the details will enable the tourists to plan their journey accordingly, and also help the local communities and other industries associated with tourism,” said an official with DTPC, Kannur.

The district council has invited the general public and those associated with theyyam to provide information like date, details of the temple where it is performed, the types of theyyams, time of performance and phone number.

“Collecting all information associated with theyyam and providing them on a single platform has been an idea mooted by Kannur District Collector S Chandrasekar. He is also the chairman of Kannur DTPC,” he added. “Theyyam is a major attraction overseas. The tourists from the US and the European countries plan their trips keeping the theyyam season in mind,” said the official.

To increase the foreign tourists’ footfall in the district, the council is organising a training session for homestay owners and others associated with the tourism industry.“What we aim is to make them promote the traditional art forms of the district. To do so, we need to provide them with accurate data and directory,” he said. He said tourists, especially those from foreign countries, come to capture the beauty and magnificence of the theyyams.

“There are temples that don’t allow photography, but such an information is not readily available on any platform,” the official said. Once the data is collected and uploaded on the DTPC website, tourists will be able to get the details and book their flight tickets accordingly, said the official. Prakash Manjapra, who is associated with cultural tourism, said: “The initiative will be valuable.

The tourism department must come up with more such initiatives that will see an increase in the number of tourist footfall in the district.” “Theyyam has importance as a cultural experience more as an art form. And these can be had only at original venues like old tharavadus and community/village temples. Also, each theyyam is different from the other. No two temples will have the same type of theyyams. The visitors will not be able to experience the same if a performance is held at a resort or any other place,” he said.

