CPM to rope in DMK to join hands in fight against Kerala governor

Party nod to bring in ordinance to remove guv as chancellor of universities

Published: 06th November 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to corner the governor legally and politically, the CPM is planning to come up with a two-pronged approach. The party state committee has given its nod to the government to take necessary actions to remove the governor as chancellor of universities by bringing in an ordinance without delay. In another move, the CPM has decided to join hands with opposition parties, including the DMK, to protest against the governor.

As part of intensifying protests against the governor, the CPM state committee on Saturday decided to organise a major protest gathering in front of the Raj Bhavan, to be attended by national leaders including party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI national leadership, most probably D Raja and senior DMK leaders.

The protest will be the beginning of joint agitations by the CPM along with the DMK, against the governors who act against the state governments as per the directives of the Centre. The DMK had recently decided to approach the Union government against the Tamil Nadu governor, seeking to recall him.

Sources said the party state leadership directed the government to take necessary steps to remove the governor from the post of chancellor of universities.

“An ordinance will be brought in soon in this regard.  If the governor refuses to sign the same, the government will hold talks with the Opposition, and convene an assembly session in which a legislation will be passed. If he refuses to sign the same, the government will move the court citing the same.  Once a couple of states including Kerala and Tamil Nadu take up the matter with the SC, the situation will change. The governor will be forced to act without delay,” said sources.

The CPM state committee also approved the cultural policy document on Saturday.

