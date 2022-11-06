Home States Kerala

Guv’s role: Contradictory stances of K Sudhakaran, TN Congress chief kick up row

When this was the case in Tamil Nadu, across the border in Kerala, Sudhakaran showed his ire against the LDF government.

Published: 06th November 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The contradictory statements by Tamil Nadu and Kerala State Congress presidents, K S Alagiri and K Sudhakaran, respectively, on their stands against the governor have snowballed into a major controversy. While Azhagiri has demanded before the President that the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi should be called back, Sudhakaran’s demand has been that the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan should demand before the President that the LDF government should be disbanded.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance had come out with a statement last week against the Tamil Nadu governor citing that he is acting against the Constitution and urged President Draupadi Murmu to recall him. The DMK and its allies were on a warpath against the governor there for the controversial remarks he made against sanatan dharma, Thirukkural and colonialism.

When this was the case in Tamil Nadu, across the border in Kerala, Sudhakaran showed his ire against the LDF government. On Thursday at a press conference held at Indira Bhavan, Sudhakaran urged the governor to take steps to disband the LDF government which raked up a controversy. When TNIE approached Sudhakaran on Saturday, he declined to comment citing that it’s the ploy of the CPM state committee to ensure that the issue stays alive in front of public glare so that they can gain political advantage out of it.

“The issue has already died out. The Congress will not fall into the trap of the CPM’s agenda,” said Sudhakaran. However, a senior Congress MP maintained that Sudhakaran’s stiff opposition to the CPM has at times given the impression that he is taking a pro-BJP line, which is not true.

