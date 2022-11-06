Home States Kerala

Three youths die as bike rams into school bus in Aroor, Alappuzha

The deceased have been identified as Bijoy (21), Abijith (23), and Alwin (22). All three are natives of Aroor.

Published: 06th November 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

The bike which rammed into the school bus at Aroor near Alappuzha | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Three youths were killed when the bike they were travelling lost control and rammed into a school bus parked at the bus bay in Aroor near Alappuzha on the wee hours of  Sunday. 

According to Aroor police, the incident happened around 1.30 am on Sunday. The youths were travelling on a bike which rammed into the school bus of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ernakulam. The school bus was parked at the bus bay on NH 66 at Keltron Junction in Aroor.

“They were returning to their home after attending a housewarming ceremony of a friend. The bike lost control and rammed into the bus due to over-speed,” a police officer said. 

They died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Cherthala taluk hospital for postmortem, the police said.

Comments

