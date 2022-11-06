Two men impersonate as cops, abuse minor girl in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested two men, including a lodge owner, for sexually abusing a minor inmate of the Nirbhaya shelter home here, who had escaped from the facility on Friday.

Binu, who runs a lodge near the Medical College Hospital, and his accomplice Vishnu, a native of Puthenpalam, were arrested by the Poojappura police on Saturday.

The victim, who is 15 years of age, had fled the shelter home on Friday. The police said the two men approached her impersonating as shadow policemen and forcefully took her to the lodge and abused her. The two have been booked under the Pocso Act.

