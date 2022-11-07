3,521 in 10 months: Dengue cases on the rise in Kerala

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has been witnessing an increase in dengue fever cases this year, with 3,521 confirmed cases and 24 deaths recorded in the past 10 months. The data comes amid concerns that intermittent rain could further increase the mosquito population in the state. The number of confirmed cases till October this year is higher compared to those reported in the past two years. Also, more than 11,000 suspected cases were reported this year.

The health department has been issuing alerts on the rise in vector density, based on field reports and suspected dengue cases reported in hospitals. Dengue, a viral disease transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, can be fatal. A person shows symptoms of dengue three to 14 days after getting infected through mosquito bites. According to health experts, the delay in getting treatment will complicate patients’ condition.

“High vector density has been reported in various field studies. The intermittent rain has helped create a conducive atmosphere for the growth of mosquitoes,” said Dr Althaf A, an epidemiologist and associate professor at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the health department, the most number of dengue cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts. Dr Althaf said Thiruvananthapuram contributed to 60% of the dengue cases in the state. In Thiruvananthapuram, the most number of cases were reported in the city and the suburbs, he said.

In the wake of the rise in dengue cases, Health Minister Veena George convened a meeting of officials to chalk out an action plan to fight the disease spread. She directed the health department to map the dengue cases clearly and strengthen the field-level work.

Experts said dengue control will become effective only with the support of a popular campaign. It has been found that 5 millilitres of water is enough to breed 300 mosquitos in four to six weeks’ time. “There is a need to observe dry days once a week to attain vector control. The dry day should focus on removing water from the fridge trays and changing water in indoor plant pots,” said Dr Althaf.

