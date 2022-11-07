Home States Kerala

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy leaves for treatment in Germany

The entire medical expenses of the 79-year-old leader’s treatment will be met by the national Congress leadership. 

Published: 07th November 2022 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Oommen Chandy withi his children, Maria and Chandy Oommen at the Hamad International Airport in Doha. Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan is also seen | express

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy left for Germany in the wee hours of Sunday for further treatment of his throat problem. The entire medical expenses of the 79-year-old leader’s treatment will be met by the national Congress leadership. 

He left for Berlin from Thiruvananthapuram airport at 3.10am along with his daughter Maria, son Chandy Oommen, Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan and a close associate from Puthupally, Jinson, who is a polyglot. 

On the eve of the journey, national general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal visited Chandy at his residence, Puthupally House in Thiruvananthapuram.  A source told TNIE that the senior leader was particular in not wanting to avail the state exchequer’s money or his three children to meet his medical expenses.

“The senior Congress leader has reasons to say so as certain legislators had availed peoples’ tax money to meet their humongous medical expenses which had come under flak from the public. Hence, Oommen Chandy told his family that he does not wish to do the same,” said a source.

Chandy will be meeting the doctors on Wednesday for diagnosis at the Charité - Universitätsmedizin Hospital in Berlin, which is one of Europe’s largest university hospitals. According to the source, Chandy is expected to return after the diagnosis is completed. A call on whether surgery is required for his throat will be taken later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Germany Former Kerala chief minister
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp