Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy leaves for treatment in Germany

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy left for Germany in the wee hours of Sunday for further treatment of his throat problem. The entire medical expenses of the 79-year-old leader’s treatment will be met by the national Congress leadership.

He left for Berlin from Thiruvananthapuram airport at 3.10am along with his daughter Maria, son Chandy Oommen, Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan and a close associate from Puthupally, Jinson, who is a polyglot.

On the eve of the journey, national general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal visited Chandy at his residence, Puthupally House in Thiruvananthapuram. A source told TNIE that the senior leader was particular in not wanting to avail the state exchequer’s money or his three children to meet his medical expenses.

“The senior Congress leader has reasons to say so as certain legislators had availed peoples’ tax money to meet their humongous medical expenses which had come under flak from the public. Hence, Oommen Chandy told his family that he does not wish to do the same,” said a source.

Chandy will be meeting the doctors on Wednesday for diagnosis at the Charité - Universitätsmedizin Hospital in Berlin, which is one of Europe’s largest university hospitals. According to the source, Chandy is expected to return after the diagnosis is completed. A call on whether surgery is required for his throat will be taken later.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy left for Germany in the wee hours of Sunday for further treatment of his throat problem. The entire medical expenses of the 79-year-old leader’s treatment will be met by the national Congress leadership. He left for Berlin from Thiruvananthapuram airport at 3.10am along with his daughter Maria, son Chandy Oommen, Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan and a close associate from Puthupally, Jinson, who is a polyglot. On the eve of the journey, national general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal visited Chandy at his residence, Puthupally House in Thiruvananthapuram. A source told TNIE that the senior leader was particular in not wanting to avail the state exchequer’s money or his three children to meet his medical expenses. “The senior Congress leader has reasons to say so as certain legislators had availed peoples’ tax money to meet their humongous medical expenses which had come under flak from the public. Hence, Oommen Chandy told his family that he does not wish to do the same,” said a source. Chandy will be meeting the doctors on Wednesday for diagnosis at the Charité - Universitätsmedizin Hospital in Berlin, which is one of Europe’s largest university hospitals. According to the source, Chandy is expected to return after the diagnosis is completed. A call on whether surgery is required for his throat will be taken later.