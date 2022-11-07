Home States Kerala

Kerala cops probing Santosh’s involvement in similar case

Published: 07th November 2022 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thodupuzha police in Idukki have got in touch with the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram after doubts emerged that Santosh Kumar, accused in the museum sexual assault case, had committed a similar offence in Thodupuzha in December 2021.

A lady doctor was allegedly attacked by an unidentified man in the Thodupuzha police station limit following which the police registered a case. The case has so far remained undetected and following the arrest of Santosh, former driver of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine’s private secretary, in the museum case, the police expressed doubts about whether the 39-year-old was behind this molestation episode as well.

Sources said that there is no evidence currently to suggest Santosh’s involvement in the Thodupuzha incident, but the Museum police have shared the images of the culprit for identification purposes. The police on Sunday took Santosh for evidence- collection in the Museum compound.

TAGS
Santosh Kumar museum sexual assault case sexual assault case
