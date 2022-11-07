Home States Kerala

Kerala govt to reimburse tech licence fee of nascent startups

As part of the fiscal support scheme, 90% of the technology fee paid by startups to the research institutions from where technology licences are purchased or sourced will be reimbursed.

Published: 07th November 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Startups

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Further strengthening the state’s startup ecosystem, the state government has launched a scheme to reimburse the expense incurred by nascent ventures to procure technology licences from government research institutions to commercialise and scale up their products.

Under the project titled the ‘Technology Transfer’ scheme, implemented through Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the government will reimburse up to Rs 10 lakh to startups purchasing or sourcing technology from government research institutions.

KSUM has invited applications from eligible startups to avail of the benefits offered by the scheme. “The scheme will help startups in the state gain greater access to the know-how required for turning their ideas into marketable products. This is a highly rewarding scheme that will encourage startups to work on their innovative ideas without bothering about the cost involved,” said KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika.

As part of the fiscal support scheme, 90% of the technology fee paid by startups to the research institutions from where technology licences are purchased or sourced will be reimbursed. The eligible startups with an active registration with KSUM can submit online applications via the KSUM portal.

For registration, visit: https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/schemes/technology-commercialisation. KSUM is the nodal agency of the state government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tech licence fee startup reimburse
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp