Kerala govt to reimburse tech licence fee of nascent startups

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Further strengthening the state’s startup ecosystem, the state government has launched a scheme to reimburse the expense incurred by nascent ventures to procure technology licences from government research institutions to commercialise and scale up their products.

Under the project titled the ‘Technology Transfer’ scheme, implemented through Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the government will reimburse up to Rs 10 lakh to startups purchasing or sourcing technology from government research institutions.

KSUM has invited applications from eligible startups to avail of the benefits offered by the scheme. “The scheme will help startups in the state gain greater access to the know-how required for turning their ideas into marketable products. This is a highly rewarding scheme that will encourage startups to work on their innovative ideas without bothering about the cost involved,” said KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika.

As part of the fiscal support scheme, 90% of the technology fee paid by startups to the research institutions from where technology licences are purchased or sourced will be reimbursed. The eligible startups with an active registration with KSUM can submit online applications via the KSUM portal.

For registration, visit: https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/schemes/technology-commercialisation. KSUM is the nodal agency of the state government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

