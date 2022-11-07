Home States Kerala

No need to remove cut-outs of football stars: Kerala's Koduvally Municipality

“The municipality has not yet received any complaints regarding the installation of the cut-outs.

Published: 07th November 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

The new cut-out of Portugese football star Cristiano Ronaldo installed in the Pullavoor river in Kozhikode. Cut-outs of Messi and Neymar, placed earlier, are also seen | Express

The new cut-out of Portugese football star Cristiano Ronaldo installed in the Pullavoor river in Kozhikode. Cut-outs of Messi and Neymar, placed earlier, are also seen | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Putting an end to controversies, Koduvally municipal chairman Abdurahiman Vellara on Sunday said the cut-outs of football players installed in the Pullavoor river in Kozhikode by fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup need not be removed. He said the land by the riverside, where the cut-outs are installed, belongs to the municipality and not the Chathamangalam panchayat. 

“The municipality has not yet received any complaints regarding the installation of the cut-outs. On inspection, it was found that the cut-outs do not affect the natural flow of the river. We fully support the passion of the fans,” he said. 

Last week, the 30-ft cut-out of Lionel Messi installed on the river gained worldwide attention. On Thursday, fans of the Brazil football team raised a 40-ft cut-out of Neymar adjacent to that of the Argentinean superstar’s cut-out.  

Later, Sreejith Perumana, a lawyer, filed an online complaint with the Chathamangalam panchayat secretary demanding the removal of the cut-outs. He alleged that the massive cut-outs will obstruct the natural flow of the river.

As the panchayat secretary was on leave, the junior superintendent visited the spot on Saturday. But, Chathamangalam panchayat president Abdul Gafoor said that “no instructions have been given to remove the cut-outs. It is true that the investigation was based on the complaint filed by the lawyer. But no notice has been issued to remove them.” 

On Sunday, the football aficionados in the region erected a new cut-out in the river. This time, it is another superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koduvally Municipality FIFA World Cup football star
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp