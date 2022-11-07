No need to remove cut-outs of football stars: Kerala's Koduvally Municipality

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Putting an end to controversies, Koduvally municipal chairman Abdurahiman Vellara on Sunday said the cut-outs of football players installed in the Pullavoor river in Kozhikode by fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup need not be removed. He said the land by the riverside, where the cut-outs are installed, belongs to the municipality and not the Chathamangalam panchayat.

“The municipality has not yet received any complaints regarding the installation of the cut-outs. On inspection, it was found that the cut-outs do not affect the natural flow of the river. We fully support the passion of the fans,” he said.

Last week, the 30-ft cut-out of Lionel Messi installed on the river gained worldwide attention. On Thursday, fans of the Brazil football team raised a 40-ft cut-out of Neymar adjacent to that of the Argentinean superstar’s cut-out.

Later, Sreejith Perumana, a lawyer, filed an online complaint with the Chathamangalam panchayat secretary demanding the removal of the cut-outs. He alleged that the massive cut-outs will obstruct the natural flow of the river.

As the panchayat secretary was on leave, the junior superintendent visited the spot on Saturday. But, Chathamangalam panchayat president Abdul Gafoor said that “no instructions have been given to remove the cut-outs. It is true that the investigation was based on the complaint filed by the lawyer. But no notice has been issued to remove them.”

On Sunday, the football aficionados in the region erected a new cut-out in the river. This time, it is another superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

