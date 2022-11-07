Sharon Raj murder case: Greeshma taken to TN for evidence collection

Home States Kerala

Published: 07th November 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch probing the Sharon Raj murder case took the prime accused Greeshma to her residence at Ramavarmanchira near Karakonam in Tamil Nadu for evidence collection on Sunday. The sleuths claimed they recovered the vessel which was allegedly used by Greeshma to prepare the poisoned herbal concoction that claimed the life of the 23-year-old.

The remaining part of the unused poison was also recovered from the house, the sleuths said. The police claimed that Greeshma confessed she tried to poison Sharon even in the past and the poisonlaced juice was administered to him to eliminate him from her life.An officer said Greeshma showed how she spiked the herbal concoction with poison.

As per the officer, Greeshma wanted to end their relationship, but Sharon was unrelenting and threatened to leak her intimate pictures to the prospective husband. She allegedly prepared the deadly concoction while Sharon had gone to the washroom.

When he returned, Greeshma coerced him into drinking the liquid after which he began vomiting. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police have started a probe into the allegation that the door of Greeshma’s house, which was sealed by Kerala Police, was forcefully opened on Saturday.

