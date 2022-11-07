Home States Kerala

Tapioca prices see 113 per cent climb after dip in output

Amid the hue and cry over the rise in the price of rice, the real villain is getting little attention.

Published: 07th November 2022 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the hue and cry over the rise in the price of rice, the real villain is getting little attention. Among the food items, ranging from cereals to vegetables and tubers, the retail price of tapioca saw the maximum increase in October, a whopping 113% climb from the price in October 2021, shows the data from the Economics and Statistics Department.

The department has the state’s average prices calculated based on reports from select markets across Kerala. Tapioca was sold for Rs 44 a kg last month as against Rs 21 in October 2021. Experts attribute this to the drop in production after the big fall in tapioca prices in early 2021. The price fall was due to the mass production as part of the Subhiksha Keralam project launched by the government during the pandemic time.

“Several people opted for tapioca cultivation. Mass production resulted in low prices. In some places, farmers did not even harvest the crop. This year, they preferred other crops and there was a shortage in supply,” says Dr M N Sheela, director of the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute.

Red chilli and shallot are in the second and third spots in the year-over-year comparison of food prices. The price of red chilli was Rs 312 a kg last month compared to `158 in the previous year, a 98% increase. Shallot price rose by 93%, from Rs 44 in October 2021 to `85 this year. Shallot was the commodity that saw the highest monthly rise in October. The price in September was Rs 62 a kg.

Among rice varieties, Jaya saw a 53% increase followed by chuvappu matta, 32% and Andhra vella, 28%. Vanpayar (red cowpeas) ranked top among pulses, 15.54%, followed by thuvaraparippu (tur dal), 11.52%. The price of raw chicken saw a 2% rise and mutton 3%. Chicken price was Rs 133 a kg last month as against Rs 112 in September. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tapioca Kerala
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp