Two held under KAAPA in Kollam 

The arrested are Santhosh, 36, aka Satan Santhosh, of Mayyanad village in Kollam taluk, and Rajeev, aka Kochumon, 23, of Thazhava village in Karungappally taluk of Kollam district.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  The Kollam City police on Sunday arrested two persons, who were allegedly involved in several criminal cases, under the KAAPA. 

The arrested are Santhosh, 36, aka Satan Santhosh, of Mayyanad village in Kollam taluk, and Rajeev, aka Kochumon, 23, of Thazhava village in Karungappally taluk of Kollam district. Based on the report by district police chief Merin Joseph, the Thiruvananthapuram Range deputy inspector general of police, R Nishanthini, has invoked the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) to curb their activities.

According to police, to curb their activities, their movement has been restricted under the KAAPA, and the accused are restricted from entering Kollam district until further revocation of the Act.

