Attack on 6-year-old: Report says police failed to understand seriousness of crime

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Muhammad Shihshad, 20, of Ponnyampalam, who is in remand for attacking a six-year-old migrant boy, has been sent into police custody for a day by the Thalasserry judicial first class magistrate court.

The investigation was handed over to the crime branch following allegations about laxity from the part of the local police. A team led by ACP K V Babu took Shihshad to the Manavatti junction at Narangappuram near Thalasserry on Monday to collect evidence. It was last Thursday that Shihshad brutally kicked Ganesh, son of a Rajasthani couple selling balloons on the streets, for leaning against his car. He was arrested by the police on Friday.

Meanwhile, a report submitted by Rural SP P B Rajeev said there were some lapses on the part of Thalasserry police while dealing with the case in the beginning. Though the accused was asked to come to the station on Thursday night itself. the police sent him back soon. This led to protests from the part of the Congress and the BJP as they alleged political interference in the case. There are references against SHO M Anil and other officers of the Thalasserry police station in the report submitted to the DGP.

The report also states that the local police failed to understand the seriousness of the crime and that they didn’t inform the higher officials. Child Rights Commission Chairman K V Manoj Kumar said they would take a detailed look at the report. He said the commission would also discuss the progress of the investigation with the crime branch team.

