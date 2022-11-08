Home States Kerala

Attack on 6-year-old: Report says police failed to understand seriousness of crime

The report also states that the local police failed to understand the seriousness of the crime and that they didn’t inform the higher officials.

Published: 08th November 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Muhammad Shihshad, 20, of Ponnyampalam, who is in remand for attacking a six-year-old migrant boy, has been sent into police custody for a day by the Thalasserry judicial first class magistrate court.

The investigation was handed over to the crime branch following allegations about laxity from the part of the local police. A team led by ACP K V Babu took Shihshad to the Manavatti junction at Narangappuram near Thalasserry on Monday to collect evidence. It was last Thursday that Shihshad brutally kicked Ganesh, son of a Rajasthani couple selling balloons on the streets, for leaning against his car. He was arrested by the police on Friday.

Meanwhile, a report submitted by Rural SP P B Rajeev said there were some lapses on the part of Thalasserry police while dealing with the case in the beginning. Though the accused was asked to come to the station on Thursday night itself. the police sent him back soon. This led to protests from the part of the Congress and the BJP as they alleged political interference in the case. There are references against SHO M Anil and other officers of the Thalasserry police station in the report submitted to the DGP.

The report also states that the local police failed to understand the seriousness of the crime and that they didn’t inform the higher officials. Child Rights Commission Chairman K V Manoj Kumar said they would take a detailed look at the report. He said the commission would also discuss the progress of the investigation with the crime branch team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp