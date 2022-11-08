Home States Kerala

Ciza Thomas meets governor Khan, apprises him of hardships

She was escorted by the police to the vice-chancellor’s office in the wake of the protests. Senior officials of the university, including the registrar, were not present when Ciza arrived.

Published: 08th November 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

KeralaGovernor Arif Mohammed Khan-PTI

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan at a press conference. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ciza Thomas, who was given the charge of vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan on Monday and appraised him of the hardships in discharging her duties at the university.

The meeting happened on a day when the government approached the High Court challenging her appointment by the governor. Ciza had faced fierce protests by SFI workers and employees affiliated to the CPM when she arrived at the varsity last Friday to take charge.

She was escorted by the police to the vice-chancellor’s office in the wake of the protests. Senior officials of the university, including the registrar, were not present when Ciza arrived. The governor is understood to have asked her to file a detailed report on senior officials and employees keeping away from the varsity. She was also told to report in case the varsity’s governing bodies do not cooperate with her for the smooth functioning of the varsity.

Khan also directed Ciza to ensure that degree certificates are issued to students without delay. Owing to the protests, Ciza did not go to the university and instead perused files from her office at the Directorate of Technical Eduation.

Rejecting the government’s nominees, the governor had given the charge of vice-chancellor of KTU to Ciza, who is presently senior joint director at DTE, pending appointment of a regular vice-chancellor.

