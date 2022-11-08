Congress not against EWS reservation: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Extending support to the Supreme Court’s order on reservation for the economically backward section (EWS) in the forward communities, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the Congress has taken a stand that reservation should be given to EWS people without affecting the existing reservation system.

“Congress is not against reservation on the basis of financial status. KPCC had discussed the matter in detail and already taken a stand. The party has made this stand clear at the national level as well,” he said.

Referring to the recruitment controversy in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Satheesan alleged that CPM was controlling everything in the corporation by making the mayor a puppet. “The CPM has been carrying out backdoor appointments not just to the local body institutions, but also to various government and public sector establishments. The letter that the mayor wrote to her party secretary has indeed shocked the youths,” he said.

He also accused the government of trying to suppress the protests by the Congress, Youth Congress and KSU activists. against the irregularities. “The department heads do not report vacancies to PSC so that backdoor appointees do not come to the fore. Now, there is no sender or receiver of the letter. The mayor and the CPM are making a mockery of people by saying they don’t even know where the letter came from. Everyone who eats rice knows what happened,” he added.

KOTTAYAM: Extending support to the Supreme Court’s order on reservation for the economically backward section (EWS) in the forward communities, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the Congress has taken a stand that reservation should be given to EWS people without affecting the existing reservation system. “Congress is not against reservation on the basis of financial status. KPCC had discussed the matter in detail and already taken a stand. The party has made this stand clear at the national level as well,” he said. Referring to the recruitment controversy in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Satheesan alleged that CPM was controlling everything in the corporation by making the mayor a puppet. “The CPM has been carrying out backdoor appointments not just to the local body institutions, but also to various government and public sector establishments. The letter that the mayor wrote to her party secretary has indeed shocked the youths,” he said. He also accused the government of trying to suppress the protests by the Congress, Youth Congress and KSU activists. against the irregularities. “The department heads do not report vacancies to PSC so that backdoor appointees do not come to the fore. Now, there is no sender or receiver of the letter. The mayor and the CPM are making a mockery of people by saying they don’t even know where the letter came from. Everyone who eats rice knows what happened,” he added.