Kerala: Journalists protest against Governor for barring two TV channels from press meet

Published: 08th November 2022 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Journalists in Kerala under the aegis of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) led a protest march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, a day after Governor Arif Mohammad Khan barred journalists belonging to Kairali TV and Media One television channels from his press conference held in Ernakulam Government Guest House. 

The protest march began from in front of the Kanakakunnu Palace and culminated in front of the Raj Bhavan.

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac, IUML lawmaker KPA Majeed and other leaders cutting across political affiliations attended the protest march.
Earlier on October 24, the Raj Bhavan had barred four Malayalam channels including the aforesaid two channels from attending a press meet of the Governor.

Kairali News is the channel of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M), while Media One is facing a ban from the central government over security clearance issues.

The Supreme Court last week reserved its judgement on the plea of Media One against the ban. In an interim order in March, the SC had allowed the channel to continue its broadcast.

Meanwhile, opposition Leader VD Satheesan alleged that the Governor had been trying to be in limelight by indulging in  "unconstitutional activities." 

While the protest march by the KUWJ was going on, the Governor was visiting the gurudwara at Pangode, coinciding with Guru Nanak Jayanti.

