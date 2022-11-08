Letter row: Protest against Arya Rajendran mounts in Capital; BJP, LDF councillors clash

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed in the state capital on Monday as city corporation office and its premises witnessed a slew of protests from morning by BJP councillors, Yuvamorcha and Youth Congress demanding the resignation of Mayor S Arya Rajendran in connection with the letter row. The corporation also witnessed a clash between the BJP and CPM councillors.

The protests began with some Yuvamorcha workers barging into the corporation office, causing a minor scuffle with the police. The police, however, managed to remove them from the corporation premises.

Around 12.30pm, Youth Congress workers also protested in front of the office, which later turned violent. Police had to use water cannons twice to disperse protesters when they tried to push police barricades. Later, the protesters were taken into custody. After some time, when Yuvamorcha workers again came in front of the office, police stopped them and it resulted in an altercation between police and workers.

Youth Congress activists take cover from water cannons used to disperse protesters in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Office

In the afternoon, some KSU workers entered the mayor’s office, raising slogans. They were arrested and the Museum police have registered a case against them. They were booked under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 188, 283 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertained to various offences including unlawful assembly, rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from discharging their duty, an official said.

Meanwhile, the BJP and LDF councillors clashed with each other inside the corporation office and locked Welfare Standing Committee chairman S Salim in his office room. Later, the police locked the front grill door of the corporation office to prevent others from entering. Soon, BJP councillor Karamana Ajith came and broke the lock. However, the police managed to control the law and order situation after talking to BJP councillors M R Gopan and V G Girikumar.

In the melee, LDF councillor of Kannammoola ward S S Saranya fainted, and she was taken to the General Hospital for treatment.The woman councillors of both parties also had a heated argument. People who came to the corporation office for various needs bore the brunt owing to the protests.

An elderly woman, who came to the office seeking some help, was found crying inside the office watching the protests and chaos. The staff unions also staged a protest in front of the office demanding to allow them work smoothly. Meanwhile, UDF councillors staged a sit-in protest in front of the corporation office.

