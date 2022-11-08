Upset over hair loss, Kerala youth ends life

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 29-year-old mechanic hailing from Atholi in Kozhikode district ended his life at his home reportedly due to the depression he suffered following severe hair loss. It was only after the suicide note of K Prasanth was handed over to the Atholi police on Monday that they came to know about the reason for his death. Investigating officer P K Murali said: “Prasanth had a hormonal imbalance which resulted in the hair loss, according to the doctor who treated him in Kozhikode. He was working as a mechanic in a vehicle showroom in Thamarassery and taking various treatments, but nothing seems to have worked.”

As per the suicide note, Prasanth had been taking medicines from a skin specialty centre in Kozhikode since 2014 for hair loss issue. His condition worsened as days passed by, which resulted in massive depression. According to Prasanth, his hair loss issue was a reason why all his marriage proposals got rejected.

He also mentioned the name of the clinic from where he was receiving treatment and also the doctor who he claimed to have given him false promises. He also mentioned in the suicide note that he had only a minor hair loss issue when he first consulted the doctor, but his condition started worsening after taking medicines from the clinic. “Even the eyebrow hair started falling off, which has completely dampened my spirit”, he further mentioned. “I informed the doctor about this but he gave me medicines again. I also stopped attending functions and meeting friends,” he said.

The family had already lodged a complaint with the Atholi police seeking an investigation into Prashant’s death. A complaint has also been lodged with the rural SP after no action was taken. Relatives complain that the investigation was not satisfactory. At the same time, the police say that the investigation is in progress. The investigating officer said a case of unnatural death had been registered and the statement of the doctor was also taken. As per the preliminary investigation, no medical negligence has been cited, but the investigation will be carried out in the coming days, he added.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

KOZHIKODE: A 29-year-old mechanic hailing from Atholi in Kozhikode district ended his life at his home reportedly due to the depression he suffered following severe hair loss. It was only after the suicide note of K Prasanth was handed over to the Atholi police on Monday that they came to know about the reason for his death. Investigating officer P K Murali said: “Prasanth had a hormonal imbalance which resulted in the hair loss, according to the doctor who treated him in Kozhikode. He was working as a mechanic in a vehicle showroom in Thamarassery and taking various treatments, but nothing seems to have worked.” As per the suicide note, Prasanth had been taking medicines from a skin specialty centre in Kozhikode since 2014 for hair loss issue. His condition worsened as days passed by, which resulted in massive depression. According to Prasanth, his hair loss issue was a reason why all his marriage proposals got rejected. He also mentioned the name of the clinic from where he was receiving treatment and also the doctor who he claimed to have given him false promises. He also mentioned in the suicide note that he had only a minor hair loss issue when he first consulted the doctor, but his condition started worsening after taking medicines from the clinic. “Even the eyebrow hair started falling off, which has completely dampened my spirit”, he further mentioned. “I informed the doctor about this but he gave me medicines again. I also stopped attending functions and meeting friends,” he said. The family had already lodged a complaint with the Atholi police seeking an investigation into Prashant’s death. A complaint has also been lodged with the rural SP after no action was taken. Relatives complain that the investigation was not satisfactory. At the same time, the police say that the investigation is in progress. The investigating officer said a case of unnatural death had been registered and the statement of the doctor was also taken. As per the preliminary investigation, no medical negligence has been cited, but the investigation will be carried out in the coming days, he added. (Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)