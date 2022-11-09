Home States Kerala

Bollywood film ‘The Kerala Story’ in dock, state police to press charges

Published: 09th November 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police will register a case against Sudipto Sen’s controversial Hindi movie ‘The Kerala Story’, whose teaser had ignited a big row. In the teaser of the film which was released recently on YouTube, it was allegedly shown that 32,000 women were forcibly converted and then recruited to the terror outfit Islamic State.

The makers of the film had claimed that the film was based on true events. A Chennai-based journalist B R Aravindakshan had filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to ban the film until the makers produce documents to prove their claim.

The journalist had also filed a complaint with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office on Monday requesting to take appropriate action against the movie.

The CM’s office had forwarded the complaint to the state police chief for further action. According to the Police Headquarters, the police chief has asked Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner to register an FIR and conduct a probe.

“The hi-tech crime inquiry cell was entrusted to conduct a preliminary examination of the complaint. They also checked the teaser of the movie and opined that the teaser had problematic content, which could invite legal action. Following this, the city commissioner has been asked to register an FIR and investigate the complaint,” said Police Headquarters sources.

