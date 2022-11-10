Kerala HC seeks LDF govt, TVM Mayor stand on plea for CBI probe into controversial letter

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the LDF government and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran on a plea seeking a CBI probe or a judicial inquiry into the controversial letter allegedly written by her regarding employing party cadres in the civic body.

Justice K Babu issued notice to the state government, Kerala police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Vigilance Directorate, Rajendran and LDF Parliamentary Party secretary D R Anil, seeking their replies to the petition by a former councillor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The court listed the matter for hearing on November 25, advocate K R Rajkumar, appearing for the petitioner, said.

The petitioner, G S Sreekumar, has contended in his plea that Rajendran and Anil requested the CPI(M) District Secretary to provide the list of party members for appointment to various posts in the Health division of the corporation.

"The above act of nepotism of the Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and one of the councillors is very much against the oath taken by both of them at the time of swearing in as councillors in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation."

"This issue itself is having an epic proportion of corruption which has been institutionalised after the present dispensation has come into existence," the petition, filed through advocate Rajkumar, alleged.

Besides seeking a CBI probe or a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge not below the rank of Subordinate Judge, Sreekumar has also urged the court to direct the Vigilance Directorate to register the complaint he has made in connection with the letter.

He has contended that the actions of Rajendran and Anil can be seen as "subverting the employment chances of thousands" who are qualified to do the jobs if the same are advertised.

"The action of the respondents (Rajendran and Anil) literally is cheating the thousands who had applied based on the notifications. The procedure adopted by the respondents is to favour the party members or the persons who are to be made potential party workers," the petition has alleged.

It has also alleged that Rajendran and Anil were creating a cadre for their party inside the Corporation "by systematically employing the persons who are affiliated with the CPI(M) only".

"The situation is so grim that if a person has to get government employment, even if it is on a contract basis, one should have party membership. This is a clear violation of the rights guaranteed under the Constitution for equal and fair competition for every citizen," the petition has contended.

It has also alleged that during the last two years, more than thousand appointments were made in this fashion by the Corporation and "a detailed investigation in this matter is highly necessary."

"It is imminent that an inquiry into this matter needs to be initiated by an impartial authority who will not be fettered with the political high and mighty of Kerala state," the plea has said.

It has contended that an investigation by a state agency will not suffice in the matter as "there are political bigwigs who are involved in this operation and have the might to have the issue brushed under the carpet".

Ever since the letter allegedly written by Rajendran was released in public domain, both the BJP and Congress have been demanding her resignation and their councillors and party workers also staged protests at the Corporation office.

The alleged letter, written to the CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, had sought the priority list of party cadres to be appointed in temporary vacancies in the Left-ruled civic body.

The young Mayor has right from the beginning denied that she wrote, signed or sent any such letter and claimed that it appeared to be "edited".

She has also said that she suspects it to be politically motivated and also brushed aside demands for her resignation by the opposition Congress and BJP, by terming the same as a "joke".

