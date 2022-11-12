Cherumukku’s water lily-blanketed fields await ‘tourist destination’ tag

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Cherumukku Naatukaryam Kootayma has submitted memorandums before Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine to develop the area where paddy fields are blanketed with pink water lilies into a tourist destination.

“Nearly 18 years ago, a woman in the area sowed a few seeds of pink water lilies brought from Thirunavaya in the fields. Since then, lilies have been blooming in the fields from August to December every year. Hundreds of people, even from outside the district, visit the place during the season.

Therefore, we submitted a memorandum before the ministers to declare it as a tourist destination after they get permission from the private parties who own the fields,” said Musthafa Cherumukku, a member of the association.

It also demanded that the irrigation department widen the stream (Venchari Valiya Thodu) passing through the fields to arrange boating facilities for tourists.

