CPM backs mayor Arya Rajendran, rules out resignation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership has thrown its weight behind Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran who’s caught in the letter controversy. The party state secretariat, which met here on Friday, rejected demands for the mayor’s resignation. The party has decided to wait till the ongoing Crime Branch investigation gets completed. The party will also wait for the findings of its internal probe to take a final call on whether action should be taken against anyone or not.

Both the crime branch and vigilance are probing into all aspects of the allegations, and hence, there’s no need to rush into action at the moment, the party observed.

“There’s no reason for the mayor to step down or the party to initiate action against any leader at the moment. Both the crime branch and vigilance investigations are on. Let the findings be published. The party probe will reveal whether there are any organisational issues related to the letter controversy,” said a source.

The issue pertains to a letter purportedly written by the mayor to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagapan, asking him to provide a priority list of candidates to be considered for contract appointments in the city corporation.

