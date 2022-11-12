Home States Kerala

Kerala govt extends expenditure control steps by one more year

The chief secretary’s order also laid out certain directions.

Published: 12th November 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has extended the expenditure control measures by another year, said an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Bishwanath Sinha. These measures were launched in November 2020 in the wake of the Covid pandemic and are now being extended, considering the financial position of the government.

The order, in effect, bans modification of government offices, furniture and vehicle purchases. A week ago, Chief Secretary V P Joy had warned officers against weakening the austerity measures. “Certain government departments and organisations are defying the restrictions on foreign travel, vehicle purchase, air travel, telephone use, redeployment of officers and work arrangements. Such activities are weakening the government’s fiscal control efforts,” he said.

The chief secretary’s order also laid out certain directions. The expenditure control measures should be strictly followed by the government departments, autonomous institutions, grant-in-aid institutions, universities, welfare fund boards, commissions, cooperatives, public sector units, aided educational institutions and Constitutional bodies utilising the consolidated fund of the government. Strict action will be taken against those violating the directions.

Financial loss to the government, including interest for the money, due to the non-adherence to these directions will be recovered from the officers concerned. Relaxations in these directions require sanction by the finance department and Cabinet approval.

2020 order
The 2020 order had wide-ranging instructions for a cost cut. The upper ceiling of unpaid leave for government employees was reduced from 20 years to five years. Those who do not return after five years would be deemed to have resigned from service.

It banned the practice of granting promotions to junior officers when their senior takes a leave for three months. Weekly teaching hours of at least 16 hours were made mandatory for sanctioning new college teacher posts. New teacher posts cannot be created in aided schools in case of a nominal increase in the number of students. It also stated that new post creation was the sole discretion of the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp