Kerala health minister orders probe as radiographer held for filming woman at scan centre

By PTI

PATHANAMTHITTA: Kerala police on Saturday said they have arrested a radiographer for allegedly capturing the video of a woman while she was changing her clothes at a scan centre near here.

The police said they arrested A N Anjith (24) based on a complaint from the woman.

"She found the mobile phone hidden in the changing-room. She deleted the video and complained to the police. We took him into custody and interrogated him following which he confessed to the crime," they said.

The woman reached the centre for a scan of her leg. For that, the patients need to change their clothes.

The woman entered the room and found the mobile phone stacked among clothes and it was recording pictures of her.

On coming to know of the incident, State Health minister Veena George ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

