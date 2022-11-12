Home States Kerala

Letter row: Vigilance launches inquiry

The complaint regarding the letter prepared by works standing committee chairman D R Anil will also be investigated.

Published: 12th November 2022 06:13 AM

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance has launched an investigation into the letter controversy involving Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran. Vigilance director Manoj Abraham on Thursday ordered a preliminary inquiry based on the four complaints filed by former BJP councillor G S Sreekumar. SP K E Baiju of the Vigilance Special Investigation Unit-I will oversee the probe, while DySP K S Prasanth will carry out the investigation.

Sources close to the Vigilance said the sleuths will soon record the mayor’s statement. An FIR is likely to be registered only after completing the preliminary inquiry, the source said.

Earlier, Sreekumar had also filed a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the incident. The vigilance investigation will focus on the letter purportedly written by the mayor and sent to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan.

The complaint regarding the letter prepared by works standing committee chairman D R Anil will also be investigated. The alleged backdoor appointments in the city corporation will come under the purview of the investigation.

CRIME BRANCH YET TO RECORD STATEMENTS OF ANAVOOR, ANIL
The crime branch probing the complaint filed by Mayor S Arya Rajendran in connection with letter row is yet to record the statement of CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan and works standing committee chairman D R Anil. Sources said they sought more time to give their statement.

TAGS
Arya Rajendran Vigilance
