Soldier held for attacking healthcare workers in Thiruvananthapuram

The incident took place on Thursday night around 10 pm when Vimal, the soldier reached the hospital seeking treatment for his leg injury.

Published: 12th November 2022 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pangode police have arrested an Indian Army soldier for assaulting and verbally abusing healthcare workers and police at a private hospital under the influence of alcohol at Kallara.

Vimal Venu, 30, of Kochanakalluvila was arrested at his friend's house in Pathanamthitta early Saturday. He had been absconding since the police registered the case based on the complaint from healthcare workers, including the duty doctor. 

The incident took place on Thursday night around 10 pm when Vimal reached the hospital seeking treatment for his leg injury. When the duty doctor sought to determine the cause of the injury, Vimal went berserk and attacked the staff. He also verbally abused police who reached the hospital and pushed the jeep driver. 

According to police, he has been arrested and charged with Section 294b ( sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 ( Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) , 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and  353 (  Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.  He has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.

